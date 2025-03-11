AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Argentina kicks off trial into death of soccer star Diego Maradona

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:53pm
Fans of Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona gather, on the day of a court case against people charged with Maradona’s death, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Fans of Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona gather, on the day of a court case against people charged with Maradona’s death, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 11, 2025. Photo: Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina began a long-awaited trial on Tuesday of the medical team for soccer star Diego Maradona, who died in 2020, in a case that has riled emotions in the South American country where the World Cup winner is still revered.

Family members and the accused arrived at the court on the outskirts of capital city Buenos Aires. Maradona’s nurses, brain surgeon and psychiatrist are among those accused of homicide by negligence.

Outside the San Isidro appeals court, fans held up placards with the message “Justice for D10S,” using a nickname based on Maradona’s shirt number and the Spanish word for God.

Maradona is considered one of the greatest soccer players ever.

Seven members of the medical team are due in court in a trial expected to last several months. An eighth member faces a trial by jury in July.

Maradona died at home in November 2020 from heart failure at age 60 while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot days earlier. His medical team reject the charges of “simple homicide with eventual intent” in the treatment of the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player.

If convicted, they could face prison sentences of between eight and 25 years.

Maradona’s death rocked the South American nation where he was revered for leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, prompting an outpouring of grief and finger-pointing over who was to blame after Maradona’s years-long battle with drug addiction and ill health.

Maradona death trial stirs emotions, anger in soccer-mad Argentina

More than 100 witness testimonies are due to be presented to the three-judge court, ranging from family members and doctors to friends and journalists. Prosecutors on the first day of the trial will read out the indictment.

Investigators classified the case in 2021 as culpable homicide, a crime similar to involuntary manslaughter, because they determined the accused were aware of the seriousness of Maradona’s health condition and failed to take the necessary measures to save him.

“There are more than enough elements to prove that Diego was not treated properly,” said Mario Baudry, lawyer for one of Maradona’s sons who together with other family members brought the case forward to reporters.

“Justice has accused them of homicide with eventual intent. Let’s hope that justice is done, that’s what we all want,” the lawyer added.

Those standing trial include psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychologist Carlos Ángel Díaz, doctor Nancy Edith Forlini, nurse Ricardo Almirón, the chief nurse Mariano Ariel Perroni and clinical physician Pedro Pablo Di Spagna.

An eighth defendant, nurse Dahiana Madrid, will be tried separately in July, local media reported.

argentina Diego Maradona

Comments

200 characters

Argentina kicks off trial into death of soccer star Diego Maradona

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

‘Cartelisation’: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Read more stories