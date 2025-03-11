AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2025 06:29pm

GAZA CITY: An Israeli air strike hit Gaza City on Tuesday, with the civil defence agency reporting four men killed and the military saying it had targeted “terrorists” posing a threat to troops.

Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the Gaza Strip’s civil defence agency, told AFP that the Israeli strike “on a group of citizens in the Netzarim area in south Gaza City” resulted in “four martyrs including two brothers”, all men in their 20s.

The Israeli military said that its air forces had struck “several terrorists engaged in suspicious activity posing a threat to IDF troops”.

Israel has carried out near-daily air strikes in Gaza since early March, often targeting what the military said were fighters planting explosive devices.

Hamas denounces Israeli ‘failure’ to withdraw from Gaza-Egypt border

A fragile truce in its war with Hamas, in effect since January 19, has largely held despite the attacks and with no agreement yet on extending the ceasefire.

The first phase of the truce ended in early March, but both Israel and Hamas have refrained from returning to all-out war.

Hamas has repeatedly called for implementing the second phase of the ceasefire, which should lead to a permanent end to the war, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of more hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.

Israel says it prefers an extension of phase one of the ceasefire until mid-April.

