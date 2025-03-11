Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, consumer discretionary stocks decline

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in information technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 1.8% at 15,710.57.

Senkadagala Finance PLC and Union Assurance PLC were the top losers by percentage on the CSE All Share, falling 17.9% and 15.7%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 81.1 million shares from 29.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.5 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.5 million) from 824.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 62.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.44 billion rupees, the data showed.