AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says struck Syrian air defences to thwart ‘future threats’

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2025 02:39pm

OCCUPPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said on Tuesday that its warplanes struck southern Syria overnight, targeting air defence systems and other military sites in the latest attack on the neighbouring country.

Syrian state media had said Israel hit the southern province of Daraa, with a war monitor reporting at least 17 strikes on positions of the former Syrian army, including an observation platform and tanks.

A statement from the Israeli military said its “fighter jets struck radars and detection assets used for constructing aerial intelligence assessments” as well as “command positions and military sites containing weapons and military equipment belonging to the Syrian regime”.

Since the overthrow of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in December, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria and deployed troops to a UN-patrolled buffer zone on the strategic Golan Heights.

Hamas denounces Israeli ‘failure’ to withdraw from Gaza-Egypt border

The Israeli military statement said that the targets hit overnight “were struck in order to eliminate future threats”.

“The presence of these assets in southern Syria posed a threat to the State of Israel and IDF (military) activities,” it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month that southern Syria must be completely demilitarised, warning that his government would not accept the presence of the forces of the new Islamist-led government near its territory.

The latest strikes came soon after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said world leaders should be wary of the new leadership in Syria, warning that a “fighter group” was ruling the country.

Saar’s comments were in reaction to the mass killings of nearly 1,000 civilians, many in the hands of the security forces of the new authorities or allied groups, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor, in the worst violence in Syria since Assad’s overthrow.

“The international community must come to its senses. It must stop granting free legitimacy to a regime whose first acts are these atrocities,” Saar said.

Israeli negotiators head to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

Even before Assad’s fall, during Syria’s civil war which broke out in 2011, Israel carried out hundreds of strikes in the neighbouring country, mainly on government forces and Iranian-linked targets.

MENA Gaza Israeli military Syrian army Israeli Palestinian conflict Israeli strikes Israel’s military Syrian President Bashar Al Assad Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Syrian air defences Gaza truce talks Golan Heights US Hamas talks Daraa Syrian regime State of Israel Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor

Comments

200 characters

Israel says struck Syrian air defences to thwart ‘future threats’

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points as SBP pause rate cut

Train driver injured as Jaffar Express attacked in Balochistan

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Cartel formation: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Oil prices slip on concerns over tariffs, slowdown fears

Read more stories