AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Africa bus crash kills 12, dozens hurt

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2025 02:31pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

EKURHULENI: A bus overturned in an area of Johannesburg near South Africa’s main airport early Tuesday, killing at least 12 people, city officials said, with dozens more injured.

The bus was carrying more than 50 people to work when it crashed on a busy road near Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, officials said.

Twelve people were killed and 45 others hurt, they said in a statement. “We are lost for words. This is a disaster,” Ekurhuleni city transport official Andile Mngwevu said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It forced the closure of the highway leading to the airport. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side.

A survivor of the accident told Newzroom Afrika television that it appeared the bus was speeding.

Despite sophisticated road networks, South Africa battles with a high rate of road deaths blamed mostly on speeding, reckless driving, unroadworthy vehicles and failure to use seat belts.

Twelve university students dead in Brazil bus crash

Four school children were killed Monday and five others injured when two vehicles collided around Ekurhuleni, which lies east of Johannesburg.

At least nine people, including a four-year-old child, were killed last week when their bus careered into a ditch in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The 82-seater bus was carrying congregants returning home from church.

South Africa South Africa bus crash Ekurhuleni city transport official Andile Mngwevu Ekurhuleni city

Comments

200 characters

South Africa bus crash kills 12, dozens hurt

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points as SBP pause rate cut

Train driver injured as Jaffar Express attacked in Balochistan

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Cartel formation: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Oil prices slip on concerns over tariffs, slowdown fears

Read more stories