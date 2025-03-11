AIRLINK 173.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
FLYNG 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.84%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.34%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.26%)
POWER 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.87%)
PPL 183.21 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.95%)
PRL 34.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SSGC 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
SYM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TPLP 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TRG 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,072 Increased By 18.5 (0.15%)
BR30 36,591 Increased By 123.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 114,051 Decreased By -305.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 35,210 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.39%)
China, Hong Kong stocks fall following Wall Street slide, but better outlook limits losses

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 10:39am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday amid souring sentiment in Asia following Wall Street’s sharp declines, but losses were limited by an improving outlook around the expected impact of artificial intelligence.

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on deflationary worries

  • China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were down 0.5% by the lunch break, recouping some early losses.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index ended the morning session down 1%, after falling as much as 2.1%.

  • Asian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as a market selloff extended on mounting worries that a wide-ranging trade war could dent US economic growth and lead to a recession.

  • US stocks plunged on Monday, with the S&P 500 recording its biggest one-day drop in nearly three months.

  • “US exceptionalism is at least pausing,” Citi said in a note to clients. “We therefore downgrade US equities to neutral, upgrade China to overweight.”

  • Pacific Securities said the US policies actually “Make Others Great Again”, in a jibe at Trump’s “Make America Great Again” mantra.

  • Despite the recent declines, the brokerage said that China’s tech-led bull run still has legs.

  • Even as Trump hiked tariffs on China, “sentiment toward the Chinese economy has continued to improve,” Goldman Sachs wrote. The bank has pulled forward its estimated AI boost to China’s GDP growth, expecting an impact to start in 2026.

  • Following the recent surge in tech shares, money appears to be rotating into cyclical stocks this week.

  • China’s consumer, chemicals and banking stocks rose, while tech shares in sectors including robotics, chipmaking and AI retreated following sharp gains previously.

  • In Hong Kong, tech shares fell and raw material stocks tumbled, reflecting lingering concerns over the economy.

  • “The Chinese economy shows signs of green shoots. But deflation will not end in 2025,” said Loomis Sayles.

  • “Uncertainty persists about scale and effectiveness of stimulus” and “a US tariff hike on Chinese products would pose more downside risks to China’s growth and inflation outlook.”

China and Hong Kong stocks

