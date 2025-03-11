AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.96%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
HUBC 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.73%)
OGDC 212.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.87%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
PIAHCLA 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
PPL 179.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.97%)
SYM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,003 Decreased By -353.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 35,183 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.47%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK royals celebrate Commonwealth Day with religious service, playlist

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:33am
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Photo: Reuters
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: King Charles hailed the work of the Commonwealth in bringing countries together as he and Britain’s senior royals gathered at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday for annual celebrations for the international organisation he leads.

Last year, both the 76-year-old king and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, missed the Commonwealth Day service as they underwent treatment for cancer but both were present for Monday’s occasion, one of the major royal events of the year.

In his annual message to the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 nations, mostly former British colonies, Charles spoke of its success in bringing nations together and addressing environmental challenges, a cause he has championed for more than 50 years.

“In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship,” he said.

“As we mark this Commonwealth Day together, there is no more important task than to restore the disrupted harmony of our entire planet. For the sake of our younger generations’ threatened future, I can only hope that the Commonwealth will continue its vital work to restore that harmony.”

King Charles reveals music soundtrack to his life to mark Commonwealth Day

In what Charles said was an innovative way to mark the occasion, he has also revealed a playlist of 17 songs from Commonwealth artists which he said had brought him joy, were significant to him or made him want to dance.

‘The King’s Music Room’, which is being aired on Apple Music’s global radio stations, featured Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley, Canadian jazz singer Michael Buble, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, and U.S. singer-songwriter Beyonce, who Charles said was so exceptional he could not resist including her music.

His final choice was veteran U.S. singer Diana Ross’s “Upside Down”, which he said was a particular personal favourite.

“When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played,” he said. “So, I wonder if I can still just manage it…?”

Kate Westminster Abbey King Charles Princess of Wales Queen Camilla Commonwealth Day Charles The King's Music Room

Comments

200 characters

UK royals celebrate Commonwealth Day with religious service, playlist

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories