Louis Vuitton draws fashion set to Gare du Nord for runway show

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:13am
A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
PARIS: Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere brought his Paris audience to the Gare du Nord for his fall-winter runway presentation on Monday night, showing an eclectic and futuristic mix of styles that featured 1980s-flavored shoulders and scrunched boots along with a wide array of handbags.

Models marched through rows of seated guests as if charging through a bustling train station - only they were just across the street from the Paris train station, in an indoor courtyard.

The first model wore bright red trousers with a gathered, elastic waist, cinched at the ankles and paired with a colorful blouse that was covered with a smoky, translucent rain coat. Her hair was teased out, brushed mostly to one side.

Other sporty looks followed, including nylon jackets with hoods and zippered pockets that contrasted with dressier styles like lacy slip-dresses and skirts with piles of ruffled layers.

The LVMH-owned label, which welcomed guests with a clip from Kraftwerk’s “Trans-Europe Express” on repeat, added images from the album cover to some looks.

At the end of the show, French First Lady Brigitte Macron leapt out of her seat to embrace Ghesquiere. Macron, who sat alongside the family of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, is known to wear Vuitton for official outings.

Hermes shows slick leather ensembles on dirt runway at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week winds up on Tuesday, after featuring shows from some of the world’s biggest brands including Dior, Hermes, Chanel, and Saint Laurent, as well as Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney.

