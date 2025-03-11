AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
USDA cuts over $1 billion in funding for schools, local food purchases

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 07:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The U.S. Agriculture Department has cut two federal programs that spent over $1 billion annually to help schools and food banks buy food from local farms and ranches, according to a school group and a Politico report on Monday.

The School Nutrition Association, which represents cafeteria workers and directors nationwide, said in a press release that the USDA cut the $660 million Local Food for Schools program for 2025.

Politico, citing a spokesperson for the USDA, reported that the department also cut the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which would have funded about $500 million this year to support food banks.

The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the cuts.

Ending the programs is part of an aggressive effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to sharply shrink the federal government and how much money it spends.

US board reinstates thousands of fired USDA employees

The move comes as Trump has imposed new tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China, sparking trade wars with the biggest buyers of U.S. farm products.

Farmers and food organizations across the U.S. are cutting staff and halting investments as the USDA freezes other grants and programs, farmers and agricultural support groups have told Reuters.

