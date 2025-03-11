Pakistan’s solar bet: Can it break free from imports?

Pakistan’s energy landscape is undergoing a major transformation, with solar power emerging as a key solution to its energy challenges. This shift presents a crucial opportunity to enhance energy security, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and build a sustainable power infrastructure. However, the country remains heavily reliant on imported solar technology, leading to high costs and supply chain vulnerabilities. To address this, developing local manufacturing capabilities has become a pressing priority. Producing solar components domestically can cut costs, create jobs, and strengthen energy resilience. This article explores Pakistan’s readiness for solar indigenization, the opportunities it presents, and the challenges that must be addressed to ensure a successful transition.

With abundant sunlight averaging over 9.5 hours daily, Pakistan is naturally suited for solar energy. The government’s Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 targets increasing renewable energy’s share to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030, emphasizing local manufacturing to reduce import reliance.

Despite these goals, Pakistan remains dependent on imported solar components, primarily from China. In 2024 alone, the country imported 22 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, making it one of the fastest-growing solar markets in the Asia-Pacific region. However, assembling solar panels locally remains challenging due to high production costs and a lack of necessary raw materials.

Localizing the solar industry offers multiple benefits, including job creation, cost reduction, and energy security. A domestic manufacturing sector would generate employment across manufacturing, installation, and maintenance. Lowering import dependency would make solar energy more affordable for businesses and households. A robust local supply chain would also enhance Pakistan’s resilience against global supply chain disruptions.

Recognizing this, LONGi Pakistan—a global leader in solar technology—has been actively advocating for indigenization. At The Great Solar Rush event in Pakistan, Ali Majid, General Manager of LONGi Pakistan, emphasized the importance of local solar production, stating, “Pakistan is witnessing a solar revolution, but to make it truly sustainable, we need to build local capabilities. At LONGi, we are committed to bringing global expertise and innovation to support Pakistan’s clean energy goals.”

While solar adoption is accelerating, several challenges hinder its long-term sustainability. One major issue is the national grid’s inability to efficiently integrate the growing influx of solar energy. Net metering, initially introduced to encourage solar adoption, has led to financial difficulties for power distribution companies, many of which are already struggling with circular debt. Regulatory and financial hurdles also pose significant obstacles. While government policies have reduced import duties on certain solar components, incentives for full-scale local manufacturing remain lacking. Small and medium-scale solar enterprises face financing difficulties, limiting their expansion. Furthermore, despite the rapid growth in solar adoption, Pakistan still lacks a domestic photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing industry, making it reliant on Chinese imports to meet demand. Overcoming these challenges is critical to establishing a truly sustainable and self-reliant solar sector.

As more consumers generate their own electricity through solar panels, energy storage has become essential for energy independence. Businesses and homeowners are increasingly investing in battery storage to store excess solar power and reduce grid reliance. Falling lithium-ion battery prices and locally assembled inverters have made solar energy more viable, but challenges remain. High upfront costs deter many consumers, battery lifespan limitations necessitate better recycling solutions, and declining grid demand poses financial risks for power companies. Experts suggest that government subsidies and tax incentives for battery manufacturing could accelerate adoption, reduce import dependence, and help establish a domestic energy storage industry.

For long-term energy independence, Pakistan must prioritize solar indigenization through strategic investments and policy reforms. Encouraging public-private partnerships to establish local solar component manufacturing, supported by tax incentives and subsidies, will reduce reliance on imports and create economic opportunities. Modernizing the national grid with smart technologies is essential to accommodate decentralized renewable energy sources efficiently. Expanding local battery production and recycling facilities will also strengthen energy storage capabilities, ensuring sustainable solar adoption. Additionally, policy support—such as gradual net metering reforms and regulatory measures—must balance solar energy growth with the financial stability of the power sector. With the right framework, Pakistan can build a self-reliant and resilient solar industry that drives economic and environmental progress.

Pakistan stands at the forefront of a solar revolution, but for it to be truly sustainable; the country must reduce reliance on imports and build a robust local solar industry. By indigenizing solar production and developing local battery manufacturing, Pakistan can ensure energy security, economic growth, and a cleaner future.

As industry leaders like LONGi Pakistan emphasize, collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial. With the right policies and investments, Pakistan has the potential to become a regional leader in solar manufacturing and energy storage.

However, the critical question remains: Can Pakistan develop a fully self-sufficient solar industry while balancing affordability, quality, and rapid adoption, or will reliance on imports continue to shape its renewable energy future?