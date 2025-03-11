AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.73%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
PPL 179.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.06%)
PRL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SEARL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.83%)
SYM 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,060 Decreased By -296.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 35,215 Decreased By -132.6 (-0.38%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-11

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Muhammad Saleem Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 09:22am

LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari for his support in addressing economic issues, federal matters and national economic challenges.

He said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in an in-depth discussion on country’s economic development, focussing on the challenges ahead and the exploring opportunities for the promotion of the agriculture sector, sources said.

In joint session, President Zardari urges to put ‘national interest’ supreme

The Finance Minister emphasized that a strong foundation has been laid for the development of the country’s economy, in which the private sector, especially the business community, will play a key role to ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said “the role of our political leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and guidance is important in stabilizing the economy and sustainable development.” He also appreciated the Governor Punjab’s active engagement with the business community and local chambers.

The governor said PPP and the PML-N were on the same page for the development of the country. The country suffered a lot due to the poor policies of the previous government, he said, adding: “The PPP will stand by the government in its good policies.” He said the role of the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister in restoring the economy is commendable.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team for the country’s economic stability and said that Pakistan’s economy has improved significantly despite the severe challenges faced last year.

He said Pakistan’s economic development, increased investment and improvement in infrastructure are the result of the positive approach of the coalition government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb economic issues President Asif Ali Zardari national economic challenges

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories