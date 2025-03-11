Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed gratitude to President Asif Ali Zardari for his support in addressing economic issues, federal matters and national economic challenges.

He said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in an in-depth discussion on country’s economic development, focussing on the challenges ahead and the exploring opportunities for the promotion of the agriculture sector, sources said.

The Finance Minister emphasized that a strong foundation has been laid for the development of the country’s economy, in which the private sector, especially the business community, will play a key role to ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said “the role of our political leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and guidance is important in stabilizing the economy and sustainable development.” He also appreciated the Governor Punjab’s active engagement with the business community and local chambers.

The governor said PPP and the PML-N were on the same page for the development of the country. The country suffered a lot due to the poor policies of the previous government, he said, adding: “The PPP will stand by the government in its good policies.” He said the role of the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister in restoring the economy is commendable.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team for the country’s economic stability and said that Pakistan’s economy has improved significantly despite the severe challenges faced last year.

He said Pakistan’s economic development, increased investment and improvement in infrastructure are the result of the positive approach of the coalition government.

