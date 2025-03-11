6 new canals: No decision without PPP’s nod, PM assures Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday that no decision on the contentious plan to dig six new canals to irrigate barren lands in Punjab’s Cholistan area would be made without taking the PPP into confidence.

At an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of a PPP delegation led by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sharif said that a meeting would be held in Lahore next week to discuss the contentious issue.

The prime minister also assigned Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, the responsibility of engaging with the PPP to explore their concerns regarding the controversy and resolve the issue amicably.

A senior PPP leader, who declined to be named, told Business Recorder that Sharif assured the PPP delegation, “I promise you that no decision will be made regarding new canals for irrigating the arid lands of Punjab’s Cholistan area without taking the PPP on-board.”

Additionally, he said that the PPP brought up the Kurram issue with the prime minister, urging him to find a long-term solution and restore lasting peace in the volatile district. The prime minister assured the delegation that every effort is being made to restore peace in the area and those responsible for causing chaos in the district would be dealt with an iron hand.

A statement issued by the PM Office said that during the meeting at the Iftar-dinner, the PPP leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Sharif and the government.

Sharif also lauded the leadership of the PPP for playing an active and dynamic role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people across all four provinces and working closely with the federal government to improve the lives of the common man.

Sharif emphasised that for a better future, both the federal and provincial governments, along with all political parties, must work together.

Participants of the meeting acknowledged the Sharif’s leadership and lauded the government’s economic policies, which have led to recent economic stability in the country.

They also commended the relentless efforts of the prime minister and his team in achieving these results.

The PPP delegation assured the PM that the party would fully cooperate with the government in all efforts to promote national development, economic stability, and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

The PPP also expressed its gratitude to PM Sharif for consulting with coalition partners, respecting their opinions, and involving them in key decisions.

The PPP delegation reiterated its commitment to supporting the government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz in advancing the nation’s economic growth.

