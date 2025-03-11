Three migrant hairdressers shot dead in Panjgur

QUETTA: Three migrant barbers were shot dead by gunmen in Balochistan, police said Monday, where violence by separatist militants is rising.

Attacks on labourers from other parts of the country have increased in Balochistan, with militants accusing them of profiting from the region.

Migrant hairdressers, accused by militants of being informants to the military, have repeatedly been targeted in the province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

“Three Sindhi barbers lost their lives,” Muhammad Zaid, a police officer in Panjgur district, told AFP.

The gunmen arrived on a motorbike, entered the barber shop late on Sunday evening and opened fire, police said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.