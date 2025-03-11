AIRLINK 175.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
BOP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.45%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.37%)
OGDC 213.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.5%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 180.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.7%)
PRL 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 95.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,105 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 36,702 Increased By 234.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 114,420 Increased By 64 (0.06%)
KSE30 35,291 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.16%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-11

Huge fire, more than 30 injured after North Sea ships crash

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2025 05:35am

GRIMSBY, (United Kingdom): A cargo ship ran into a US-military charted tanker carrying jet fuel in the North Sea on Monday, sparking a massive fire off the English coast and injuring more than 30 people, the tanker’s operator and authorities said.

A major rescue operation was being coordinated by the UK Coastguard as images showed a huge plume of thick, black smoke and flames rising from the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometres) off the coast.

The Stena Immaculate was “anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull… (and) was struck by the container ship Solong”, the Stena’s US-based operators Crowley said in a statement.

The tanker was on a short-term US military charter with Military Sealift Command, according to Jillian Morris, the spokesperson for the command that operates civilian-crewed ships providing ocean transport for the US Defense Department.

Crowley said the impact of the collision “ruptured” the cargo tank “containing A1-jet fuel” and triggered a fire, with fuel “reported released”.

Jet fuel cargo ship North Sea North Sea ships crash US military charted tanker England coast

Comments

200 characters

Huge fire, more than 30 injured after North Sea ships crash

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories