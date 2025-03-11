AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.73%)
OGDC 213.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.47%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
POWER 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 179.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.84%)
PRL 33.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
PTC 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.83%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,125 Decreased By -231.3 (-0.2%)
KSE30 35,225 Decreased By -122.3 (-0.35%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

WASA commences work on replacing trunk sewer

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2025 05:35am

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore has commenced work on replacing the trunk sewer along Khayaban Ferdowsi in Johar Town with an estimated project cost of Rs 1.9 billion; the project is expected to be completed within 10 months.

On Monday, WASA Lahore Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed inspected the ongoing work at Khayaban Ferdowsi. He was accompanied by WASA Lahore Deputy Managing Director Abdul Latif, Director of Johar Town Muhammad Danish and other staff members.

During the briefing, it was reported that the installation of a 72-inch pipeline has begun along Khayaban Ferdowsi, covering a distance of 4.15 kilometres from Showk Chowk to Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Additionally, a sewer pipe extending up to 250 feet will be laid underground beneath Nazaria Pakistan Road, and the casing work for the underground sewer has already been completed.

During the inspection, the Vice Chairman WASA emphasised to the concerned officials the importance of completing the trunk sewer replacement work as soon as possible. He instructed that there should be no compromise on quality in developmental projects and that the work should be completed within the specified timeline.

He also advised the staff present to adhere to modern technical principles to ensure that the drainage system is both durable and effective.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore WASA trunk sewer Water and Sanitation Authority

Comments

200 characters

WASA commences work on replacing trunk sewer

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories