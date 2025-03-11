WASA commences work on replacing trunk sewer

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore has commenced work on replacing the trunk sewer along Khayaban Ferdowsi in Johar Town with an estimated project cost of Rs 1.9 billion; the project is expected to be completed within 10 months.

On Monday, WASA Lahore Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed inspected the ongoing work at Khayaban Ferdowsi. He was accompanied by WASA Lahore Deputy Managing Director Abdul Latif, Director of Johar Town Muhammad Danish and other staff members.

During the briefing, it was reported that the installation of a 72-inch pipeline has begun along Khayaban Ferdowsi, covering a distance of 4.15 kilometres from Showk Chowk to Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Additionally, a sewer pipe extending up to 250 feet will be laid underground beneath Nazaria Pakistan Road, and the casing work for the underground sewer has already been completed.

During the inspection, the Vice Chairman WASA emphasised to the concerned officials the importance of completing the trunk sewer replacement work as soon as possible. He instructed that there should be no compromise on quality in developmental projects and that the work should be completed within the specified timeline.

He also advised the staff present to adhere to modern technical principles to ensure that the drainage system is both durable and effective.

