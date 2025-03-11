AIRLINK 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.89%)
Pakistan

SHO martyred over resisting robbery in Mehar

INP Published 11 Mar, 2025 05:35am

KHAIRPUR: SHO martyred at Mehar for resisting robbery bid at him for offering resistance at Mehar in Sindh.

Two others were seriously injured in the incident. According to details, robbers blocked the Indus Highway late Sunday night and started looting people.

When they signaled SHO Ghulam Abbas Magsi to stop, he resisted. This frustrated the dacoits who shot him dead.

The body of the deceased and the injured were taken to a hospital. Two dacoits arrested in Khairpur.

On the other hand, police in Khairpur have claimed to have arrested two dacoits, who were looting people, following an encounter.

Police have said they also recovered two pistols and bullets from the dacoits who were named Faisal Tunio and Manzoor alias Kali Mugheeri.

SSP Tauheedur Rehman Memon have told the media that those arrested had confessed to have committed robberies on the Mehran Highway and at other places. He has said that the suspects are being questioned to gain more information about their gang.

