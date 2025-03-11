AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

RUDA team briefs probationers about urban development initiatives

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: A delegation from the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), led by Chief Operating Officer Mansoor Janjua, conducted a presentation as a part of the academic course to the probationers of 52nd common training programme on Monday.

During the interactive session, the team from RUDA provided the probationers with a comprehensive overview of RUDA’s transformative projects. From showcasing RUDA’s achievements at COP 29, where the organisation spearheaded discussions on climate resilience and hydrogen energy initiatives, to highlighting its robust engineering programmes, the briefing emphasised RUDA’s commitment to sustainable urban development and climate action.

The delegation also elaborated on RUDA’s dedication to social welfare through the CM’s low-cost housing program, under which Maskan-e-Ravi is being developed to provide affordable housing solutions for the public.

The probationers actively engaged with the RUDA team, asking questions on various topics, including RUDA’s efforts to align its projects with the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the authority’s compliance with international accreditation standards for environmental sustainability programs.

The session concluded with a note of appreciation from the probationers for RUDA’s efforts in shaping Lahore into a modern, sustainable, and climate-resilient city, and for providing valuable insights into the future of urbanization in Pakistan.

