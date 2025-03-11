AIRLINK 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.39%)
Pakistan

PTI moves LHC for Lahore rally

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 06:51am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) again seeking directions to allow the party to hold a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 22.

The petitioner, PTI Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari, through his counsel contended that despite a court order, the home secretary Punjab has not yet decided on the petitioner’s request for the gathering.

The petitioner said availing the first remedy he submitted an application to the chief secretary Punjab, but the application has not been decided by the authority. He stated that no intimation or notice has been received by him till date from the authority regarding decision or any hearing of the application.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the government to allow the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC PTI PTI rally Minar i Pakistan PTI Lahore rally

