Patients’ Aid Foundation, Lipton partner to enhance maternal healthcare

KARACHI: The Patients’ Aid Foundation at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has joined forces with Lipton Teas & Infusions to make maternal healthcare more accessible.

Through this partnership, Lipton contributed Rs. 5 million in 2025, building on its Rs. 10 million donation from the previous year. With the goal of providing free, high-quality childbirth treatment to 10,000 underprivileged women, the initiative has already benefited approximately 5,665 women at JPMC’s Women’s Wing in the past seven months.

This ongoing commitment ensures that thousands of women across Sindh and Balochistan continue to receive critical, life-saving medical care. As part of the initiative, LIPTON has donated essential medical equipment, including an anesthesia machine, a diathermy machine, three suction machines, and two capnograph monitors. These contributions are improving the quality of medical procedures, ensuring safer deliveries, and playing a vital role in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Mushtaq Chhapra, Chairman of the Patients’ Aid Foundation, emphasised the power of strong collaborations in driving meaningful impact. He noted that with Lipton’s support, maternal healthcare is becoming more accessible, ultimately saving lives and strengthening Pakistan’s public health system.

Farheen Salman Amir, CEO of Lipton Teas & Infusions Pakistan, reaffirmed the company’s long-term vision, stating that its mission extends beyond offering a great cup of tea—it is about driving positive change. She highlighted that Lipton’s continued support for maternal healthcare reflects its commitment to nourishing lives and building healthier communities.

Despite healthcare being a fundamental right, millions of women in Pakistan still struggle to access basic maternal services. This partnership is bridging the gap, ensuring that more mothers and newborns receive the care they need to survive and thrive.

