NTDC regularises 19 national int’l players

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has regularized the services of 19 national and international athletes of grade 7 to grade 16. Some 25 players have also been promoted to the next grades.

These athletes have represented the NTDC and Pakistan in a variety of sports, including hockey, cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, athletics, javelin throw, weightlifting, bodybuilding, boxing, judo, karate, swimming, wrestling, martial arts, table tennis, netball and cycling.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas met with the players at WAPDA House, Lahore. While congratulating the players, the MD said the players have proven their abilities at national and international level and have brought pride to the company and the country.

He said the players should work hard to further improve their performance and the NTDC management is taking all steps to provide coaching and other facilities to its players. He hoped that the players will continue to show such excellent performance in future competitions as well.

President NTDC Sports Association, General Manager (D&E) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, expressing his views on this occasion, said that success comes only through hard work. The players should undergo intensive training to achieve success in the upcoming national games.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025