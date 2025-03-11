Non-bailable arrest warrants upheld for PTI leaders Khalid Khursheed, others

ISLAMABDAD: A local court on Monday upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Khalid Khursheed and others in a case registered against them in connection with violation of Section 144.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah, while hearing the case, upheld the warrant for Aamer Mughal, Malik Taimur and others.

PTI leaders Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari and Ilyas Mehriban appeared before the court along with their lawyers in a case registered against them in Kohsar police station.

The counsel for Ayaz Amir filed pleas for exemption and acquittal from the case.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 12.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in a case registered him with respect to PTI’s November 26 protest.

ATC judge Abual Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing PTI MPA Ali Shah’s post-arrest bail plea in a case registered against him at Kohsar police station, approved his bail against the surety bonds of Rs5,000.

Following the approval of the bail, the MPA could not get released from jail as he is on one-day physical remand in another case registered against him at Sangjani police station.

