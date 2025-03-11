AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
BOP 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.44%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FLYNG 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.42%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 213.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.45%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
PIBTL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
POWER 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
PPL 180.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.54%)
PRL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
PTC 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
SEARL 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.26%)
SSGC 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,409 Increased By 52.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 35,294 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-03-11

Champions Trophy 2025: Naqvi lauds PCB for successful hosting

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:24am

LAHORE: Pakistan has successfully hosted the Champions Trophy 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’s cricketing legacy.

Naqvi, in a message, extended his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials and the participating cricket teams for making the tournament a resounding success.

The PCB Chairman highlighted the seamless execution of the event, crediting the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved. He emphasized Pakistan’s immense pride in hosting this prestigious global spectacle, calling it a historic event for cricket fans worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Champions Trophy 2025: Naqvi lauds PCB for successful hosting

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories