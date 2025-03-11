Champions Trophy 2025: Naqvi lauds PCB for successful hosting

LAHORE: Pakistan has successfully hosted the Champions Trophy 2025, marking a significant milestone for the country’s cricketing legacy.

Naqvi, in a message, extended his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials and the participating cricket teams for making the tournament a resounding success.

The PCB Chairman highlighted the seamless execution of the event, crediting the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved. He emphasized Pakistan’s immense pride in hosting this prestigious global spectacle, calling it a historic event for cricket fans worldwide.

