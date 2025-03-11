AIRLINK 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.98%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.12%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
MLCF 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.3%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
POWER 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 179.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.9%)
PRL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
SYM 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,318 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 35,290 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.16%)
Markets Print 2025-03-11

Thar Coal block-I: Minister for providing employment to local people

APP Published 11 Mar, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that Cyno Sindh (Shanghai Electric) working in Thar Block-I should ensure the recruitment of local people and remove the concerns of local political, social and notables.

He expressed these views during a meeting with CEO Meng of Cyno Sindh (Shanghai Electric) at his office. Secretary Energy Musaddiq Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion.

Nasir Shah said that the company should recruits local people especially in gardening, security, sanitation, de-watering, pumping sanitation, maintenance, solar plant. He added that providing employment to local people is the top priority of the Sindh government.

Minister Energy said that Cyno Sindh will take all possible measures regarding the health and safety of all local people working in its organization. CEO Cyno Sindh assured the Energy Minister of all possible cooperation.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah employment Thar Coal Block I Sindh Energy Minister recruitment of local people

