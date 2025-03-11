LHC seeks reply on JI’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a reply from the secretary local government within fortnight on a petition filed by Jamat-i-Islami challenging delay in local body elections in Punjab.

JI leader Ziaul Salam Ansari contended through his counsel that not conducting the local government polls violated the 18th amendment and undermined the democratic system. He stated the inordinate delay in the local government elections had been affecting local development and the accountability process in the province.

The petitioner expressed regret that the provincial government failed to fulfill its constitutional obligation by not holding the local bodies elections. He asked the court to direct the respondents to take immediate steps for conducting local government elections in Punjab.

