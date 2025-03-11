Huge quantity of betel nut seized

KARACHI: Customs Enforcement officials intercepted a major smuggling operation on the outskirts of Karachi and confiscated 6.6 tons of betel nut worth Rs 6.6 million.

Acting on intelligence received by Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi Moeen ud Din Wani, the Customs officials stationed at a checkpoint on the Super Highway halted a suspicious dumper truck (registration number TAF-329) entering Karachi from interior Sindh.

Upon inspection, the Customs officials discovered 330 bags containing approximately 6,600 kilograms of betel nuts hidden beneath a load of sand and gravel in an apparent attempt to evade detection. The smuggled goods and the vehicle, which were valued at approximately Rs 20 million, were immediately seized.

The total value of the seized items, including the betel nut and the dumper truck, amounts to Rs 26.6 million.

According to the officials, the confiscated goods and vehicle have been transferred to the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) warehouse for safekeeping. A case has been registered under the Customs Act, and further legal proceedings are underway.

