Dr Afnanullah elected chairman of Senate body

ISLAMABAD: Dr Afnanullah Khan has been elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation on Monday.

The Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation convened to elect a new chairman following the resignation of Senator Talal Chaudhary, who was appointed as the State Minister for Interior.

The session saw the participation of senators, Afnanullah Khan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, and Khalida Ateeb.

During the proceedings, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto formally nominated Senator Afnanullah Khan for the role of chairman, with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman seconding the motion.

Senator Afnanullah Khan was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation.

Expressing his gratitude upon his election, Senator Afnanullah Khan thanked the committee members for their trust and confidence. He highlighted the vital role of the committee in promoting the nation’s interests and underscored the importance of collaboration and constructive dialogue to effectively carry out its responsibilities.

The meeting concluded with Senator Khan receiving heartfelt congratulations from his fellow committee members.

