AIRLINK 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.98%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.12%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
MLCF 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.3%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
POWER 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 179.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.9%)
PRL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
SYM 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,244 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 35,267 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.23%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

Dr Afnanullah elected chairman of Senate body

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Afnanullah Khan has been elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation on Monday.

The Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation convened to elect a new chairman following the resignation of Senator Talal Chaudhary, who was appointed as the State Minister for Interior.

The session saw the participation of senators, Afnanullah Khan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, and Khalida Ateeb.

During the proceedings, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto formally nominated Senator Afnanullah Khan for the role of chairman, with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman seconding the motion.

Senator Afnanullah Khan was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation.

Expressing his gratitude upon his election, Senator Afnanullah Khan thanked the committee members for their trust and confidence. He highlighted the vital role of the committee in promoting the nation’s interests and underscored the importance of collaboration and constructive dialogue to effectively carry out its responsibilities.

The meeting concluded with Senator Khan receiving heartfelt congratulations from his fellow committee members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation Dr Afnanullah Khan

Comments

200 characters

Dr Afnanullah elected chairman of Senate body

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories