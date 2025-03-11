PARTLY FACETIOUS: A rock is not a boulder; the boulder is in jail

“So what do you reckon? Between a rock and a hard place?” “Well you don’t challenge a much stronger adversary especially when your, shall we say trump card, and you can write trump with a capital T, has been played and is now out of the game.”

“You referring to the three Western European leaders supporting a losing Ukraine – and need I add losing with overwhelming US support which has been now withdrawn, so how in the world do they reckon…”

“But surely they can’t do a complete volte-face – I mean, from being pro-financial and military assistance to Ukraine to…”

“Well, Putin referred to Macron as Micron.”

“Good one. I would advise the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, displaying a name giving tendency, to go under training from Mr Putin…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway when I referred to the guy being between a rock and a hard place I meant the Brown pope – between Talal Chaudhary with an unlimited potential to be abusive as and when instructed by his party leader, and for your information that would be Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“So, how do you define him? As a rock or a hard place?”

“A hard place – see, a rock must have substance.”

“You have made a powerful enemy.”

“I didn’t say whether the substance was good or bad, I mean as far as I am concerned it’s all good.”

“That makes Pervez Khattak a rock?”

“Indeed a rock is not a boulder, the boulder is in jail, and the Brown Pope is a boulder so he can trump the two.”

“But the two cabinet inductions must have angered the Brown Pope.”

“What about Chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

“May I recommend that NMN be made Deputy Chair PCB.”

“She ain’t gonna accept a step down…”

“The Brown pope was Chief Minister of Punjab, remember, and he sought the chairmanship of PCB.”

“Well, the Brown Pope beds with different people and NMN with different people.”

“Hmmm that would be a bull fight worth watching, right!”

“Don’t be facetious – that wouldn’t be a bull fight, a bull is in the ring on his own steam, it would be a cat fight.”

“Now, who is being facetious.”

