AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.12%)
HUBC 130.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 55.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.39%)
OGDC 213.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.45%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
PAEL 40.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
PPL 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.6%)
PRL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,318 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 35,290 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.16%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-11

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A rock is not a boulder; the boulder is in jail

Anjum Ibrahim Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 06:10am

“So what do you reckon? Between a rock and a hard place?” “Well you don’t challenge a much stronger adversary especially when your, shall we say trump card, and you can write trump with a capital T, has been played and is now out of the game.”

“You referring to the three Western European leaders supporting a losing Ukraine – and need I add losing with overwhelming US support which has been now withdrawn, so how in the world do they reckon…”

“But surely they can’t do a complete volte-face – I mean, from being pro-financial and military assistance to Ukraine to…”

“Well, Putin referred to Macron as Micron.”

“Good one. I would advise the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, displaying a name giving tendency, to go under training from Mr Putin…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway when I referred to the guy being between a rock and a hard place I meant the Brown pope – between Talal Chaudhary with an unlimited potential to be abusive as and when instructed by his party leader, and for your information that would be Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN)…”

“So, how do you define him? As a rock or a hard place?”

“A hard place – see, a rock must have substance.”

“You have made a powerful enemy.”

“I didn’t say whether the substance was good or bad, I mean as far as I am concerned it’s all good.”

“That makes Pervez Khattak a rock?”

“Indeed a rock is not a boulder, the boulder is in jail, and the Brown Pope is a boulder so he can trump the two.”

“But the two cabinet inductions must have angered the Brown Pope.”

“What about Chairmanship of the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

“May I recommend that NMN be made Deputy Chair PCB.”

“She ain’t gonna accept a step down…”

“The Brown pope was Chief Minister of Punjab, remember, and he sought the chairmanship of PCB.”

“Well, the Brown Pope beds with different people and NMN with different people.”

“Hmmm that would be a bull fight worth watching, right!”

“Don’t be facetious – that wouldn’t be a bull fight, a bull is in the ring on his own steam, it would be a cat fight.”

“Now, who is being facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A rock is not a boulder; the boulder is in jail

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories