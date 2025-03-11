AIRLINK 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.39%)
SC signs MoUs with LUMS, GIKI to enhance judicial efficiency, technological advancement

March 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has signed MoUs with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) to enhance judicial efficiency, transparency, and technological advancement.

The MoUs were formally signed by Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan, on behalf of the SCP, Professor Dr Tariq Jadoon on behalf of LUMS, and Professor Dr Mohammad Hanif on behalf of GIKI, in the presence of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi at the Supreme Court building, here on Monday.

According to the statement issued by the SC PRO’s Office, this collaboration aims to develop a litigant-feedback scorecard to assess public satisfaction with court services and improve transparency. It also focuses on enhancing citizen engagement by adopting modern communication tools, ensuring greater accessibility for litigants and the general public.

The MoUs further strengthen IT capacity within SCP through specialised training programmes in collaboration with the Federal Judicial Academy, covering key areas such as agile methodology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and emerging technologies. A comprehensive assessment will identify existing skill gaps, and targeted training programmes will equip SCP’s IT team to handle new technologies and infrastructure effectively.

Additionally, the partnership will establish a central repository of IT best practices, troubleshooting guides, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to streamline digital operations within SCP. Annual perception surveys will be conducted to evaluate public and stakeholder views on judicial efficiency and transparency, with the findings serving as a foundation for judicial reforms.

The MoUs also include provisions for SCP to receive expert support in strategic hiring, including job announcements, shortlisting, and candidate evaluation to ensure the appointment of top-tier professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJ emphasised the significance of this collaboration in modernising the judicial system.

He stated, “This partnership with LUMS and GIKI marks a pivotal step toward integrating technology-driven solutions for an efficient, transparent, and people-centric judiciary.”

Professor Dr Jadoon and Professor Dr Hanif reaffirmed their commitment to supporting SCP in this transformative journey, highlighting the importance of academic collaboration in advancing judicial processes and governance.

The MoUs will remain in effect until 2027, with the possibility of extension based on mutual agreement. This partnership is expected to set a new benchmark for technology-driven judicial reforms in Pakistan, paving the way for a more accessible and efficient justice system.

