Mobilink Bank’s WIN Incubator empowers 13 women-led startups

ISLAMABAD: As an industry-first initiative, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has successfully graduated 13 women-led enterprises from its ‘Women Inspirational Network (WIN) Incubator Program’ after equipping them with essential skills, financial literacy, and digital tools to upscale their startup, build business resilience, and foster sustainable growth.

A vibrant graduation ceremony was held in Islamabad on International Women’s Day to celebrate the success of the entrepreneurs who overcame numerous barriers, societal pressures, and a host of challenges to transform their lives and turn aspiring ideas into viable businesses.

Speaking at the event, President & CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, stated, “At Mobilink Bank, we believe in the unlimited potential of women to drive economic growth. As a future-ready bank, we’re not just providing tools and opportunities but paving the way for lasting change. When a woman rises, she lifts her family and community with her.

Through our incubator program and financial inclusion efforts, we’re turning aspirations into achievements and fostering a more inclusive, equitable future. Congratulations to our graduates; we can’t wait to support the next wave of changemakers!“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025