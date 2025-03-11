AIRLINK 175.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
BOP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.37%)
OGDC 213.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.5%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 180.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.7%)
PRL 33.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 95.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,105 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 36,702 Increased By 234.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 114,195 Decreased By -161.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 35,208 Decreased By -139.6 (-0.39%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-11

Mobilink Bank’s WIN Incubator empowers 13 women-led startups

Press Release Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: As an industry-first initiative, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has successfully graduated 13 women-led enterprises from its ‘Women Inspirational Network (WIN) Incubator Program’ after equipping them with essential skills, financial literacy, and digital tools to upscale their startup, build business resilience, and foster sustainable growth.

A vibrant graduation ceremony was held in Islamabad on International Women’s Day to celebrate the success of the entrepreneurs who overcame numerous barriers, societal pressures, and a host of challenges to transform their lives and turn aspiring ideas into viable businesses.

Speaking at the event, President & CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, stated, “At Mobilink Bank, we believe in the unlimited potential of women to drive economic growth. As a future-ready bank, we’re not just providing tools and opportunities but paving the way for lasting change. When a woman rises, she lifts her family and community with her.

Through our incubator program and financial inclusion efforts, we’re turning aspirations into achievements and fostering a more inclusive, equitable future. Congratulations to our graduates; we can’t wait to support the next wave of changemakers!“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

International Women’s Day Mobilink Bank Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary women led startups Women Inspirational Network WIN Incubator

Comments

200 characters

Mobilink Bank’s WIN Incubator empowers 13 women-led startups

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories