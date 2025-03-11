AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

Agro products: TDAP organises seminar at Naushahro Feroze

Press Release Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 08:09am

SUKKUR: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur organized a seminar on export potential of agro products at district Naushahro Feroze.

In this event, the guest speakers from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture Extension Sukkur, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sukkur, Sindh Enterprises Development Fund (SEDF) Karachi, SGS Pakistan Hyderabad, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Naushahro, Export Business Development Professional from Sargodha, District Administration Naushahro Feroze, and the growers shared their experiences and insights about the production and development of agro products for the foreign buyers/importers.

Fida Hussain Mahesar, Deputy Director TDAP Sukkur explained the audience about the working and mandate of TDAP, the Ministry of Commerce and the Pakistan Trade Missions abroad from product development to promotion and marketing in international markets through participation in international trade exhibitions and delegations.

Ghulam Mustafa Nangraj, Director Agriculture Extension Sukkur threw light on the production statistics of various agro products of district Naushahro Feroze.

TDAP seminar TDAP Sukkur Naushahro Feroze agro products

