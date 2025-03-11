AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
Plant protection curbs at Iran border: PBF concerned at losses incurred by traders

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: Maqbool Alam, Secretary General of the Pakistan Businessmen Forum expressed deep concern over the significant financial losses incurred by Pakistani traders due to stringent plant protection restrictions imposed at the Gabd-Remdan Pak-Iran border.

Talking to media on Monday, he stated that substantial quantities of watermelons, among other perishable goods, have been wasted, resulting in millions of rupees in losses.

“The stringent plant protection measures, while necessary, have been implemented in a manner that has caused undue hardship to our traders,” said Alam. “Large volumes of watermelons, a key export commodity, have been left to rot at the border due to delays and restrictions, leading to devastating financial consequences for our business community.”

Alam emphasized the urgent need for a more streamlined and efficient process for plant protection inspections to minimize delays and prevent further losses. He called upon relevant government authorities to Enhance collaboration between Pakistani and Iranian plant protection departments to ensure smoother border crossings.

He also proposed to augment the resources and personnel available for inspections at the Gabd-Remdan border to expedite the process.

There is a need for developing clear and transparent protocols for plant protection inspections to avoid ambiguity and delays.

The government must ensure that traders are informed promptly about any changes in regulations or procedures and implement measures to prioritize the inspection of perishable goods to minimize spoilage.

“The Pakistan Businessmen Forum urges the government to take immediate action to address these issues and provide relief to the affected traders,” Alam concluded.

