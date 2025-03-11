ASF foils bid to attempt drug smuggling at Islamabad Int’l Airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) have successfully foiled multiple drug smuggling attempts at Islamabad International Airport, recovering hashish, heroin, and crystal meth from passengers attempting to travel abroad.

According to details, ASF staff detected drugs in the socks of a passenger who was boarding a flight from Islamabad to Dubai. A physical search recovered 312 grams of hashish concealed within his socks. In a separate operation, officials intercepted another passenger travelling from Islamabad to Barcelona via Doha. During a manual inspection of his luggage, officers discovered 5.89 kilograms of heroin skill fully hidden in his baggage.

Meanwhile, ASF personnel also apprehended another passenger who was travelling to Sharjah. Despite the passenger’s sophisticated efforts to conceal the contraband in the lining of his bag, the ASF staff recovered 2.282 kilograms of crystal ice (methamphetamine).

Later, all suspects, along with the seized narcotics, were handed over to the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal proceedings.

