AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.06%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.12%)
HUBC 130.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 55.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.39%)
OGDC 213.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.45%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
PAEL 40.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
PPL 180.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.6%)
PRL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,409 Increased By 52.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 35,294 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

ASF foils bid to attempt drug smuggling at Islamabad Int’l Airport

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:50am

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) have successfully foiled multiple drug smuggling attempts at Islamabad International Airport, recovering hashish, heroin, and crystal meth from passengers attempting to travel abroad.

According to details, ASF staff detected drugs in the socks of a passenger who was boarding a flight from Islamabad to Dubai. A physical search recovered 312 grams of hashish concealed within his socks. In a separate operation, officials intercepted another passenger travelling from Islamabad to Barcelona via Doha. During a manual inspection of his luggage, officers discovered 5.89 kilograms of heroin skill fully hidden in his baggage.

Meanwhile, ASF personnel also apprehended another passenger who was travelling to Sharjah. Despite the passenger’s sophisticated efforts to conceal the contraband in the lining of his bag, the ASF staff recovered 2.282 kilograms of crystal ice (methamphetamine).

Later, all suspects, along with the seized narcotics, were handed over to the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further legal proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Airport Security Force Islamabad International Airport drug smuggling ASF

Comments

200 characters

ASF foils bid to attempt drug smuggling at Islamabad Int’l Airport

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories