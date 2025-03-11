AIRLINK 175.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

Kamal assumes charge of health ministry

Press Release Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal has officially assumed charge of his office, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said a press release issued on Monday.

Upon his arrival at the ministry, Federal Health Secretary Nadeem Mehboob, along with senior officials, warmly welcomed the newly-appointed minister.

Following the formal assumption of his duties, Minister Kamal chaired an important meeting, where he was given a detailed briefing on key health matters.

The session was attended by Federal Health Secretary Nadeem Mehboob, special secretary for health, additional secretary for health, director general health, and other senior officials.

The briefing covered various aspects of the health sector, including the operations of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the Pakistan Nursing Council, polio eradication efforts, and the functioning of public hospitals.

Speaking to ministry officials after the briefing, Minister Kamal emphasised the critical role of the Ministry of Health in serving the nation.

He further said, “The Ministry of Health is an institution that directly impacts the lives of millions of people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Health Ministry Syed Mustafa Kamal MNFSR Minister for National Health

