AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-11

‘US-Hamas direct talks: now all roads lead to Doha’

Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 06:15am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled “US-Hamas direct talks: now all roads lead to Doha” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

But neither Trump’s envoy nor any other US official appears to be certain about how the US would be pursuing or implementing Trump’s proposed plan of relocating Palestinians to other countries, a proposal that has been widely condemned with a recent meeting of Arab League/Organization of Islamic Cooperation endorsing an alternative plan to Trump’s preposterous proposal.

Arab leaders have adopted Egypt’s $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza on March 4. No doubt, this plan offers a credible basis for immediately meeting reconstruction, governance and security needs in the Gaza Strip. It aims to rebuild the enclave without displacing Palestinians, unlike Trump’s “Middle East Riviera” vision, envisaging a key role for Palestinian Authority (PA) in the reconstruction activities.

What is important to note is the fact that despite his opposition, Trump claimed he largely knew what the Arab plan would be, saying, “It’s going to be… magnificent for the Palestinians. They’re going to be in love with it.”

Unfortunately, however, the far-right Israeli leadership has said that Trump’s plan to relocate millions of Gazans to other countries is “taking shape”.

According to finance minister Smotrich, the Israeli government is planning a “Migration Directorate” for Trump’s Gaza displacement proposal. Israel has not expressed a desire to occupy the Gaza Strip.

While certain right-wing elements of Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet have expressed a desire to resettle Gaza, this idea has never been official government policy. That is why perhaps Israel is seeking to occupy the Strip through US President who has already announced that the United States “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip, suggesting long-term Israeli control over the Strip.

Abu Mohsen (Dubai)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Egypt OIC Doha Gaza Arab League Israel Gaza war Gaza truce talks Gaza peace deal US Hamas talks Trump envoy

Comments

200 characters

‘US-Hamas direct talks: now all roads lead to Doha’

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories