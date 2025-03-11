Trump’s appreciation

EDITORIAL: US President Donald Trump’s special “thank you” to Pakistan during his address to Congress — for assistance in capturing a key terrorist linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing — has, quite rightly, sparked a fresh debate on the trajectory of Pak-US relations. For a relationship that has been largely strained in recent years, this is a much-needed thaw. But while the ice has been broken, it would be unwise to get carried away.

Pakistan and the US have long shared a transactional relationship, where cooperation is often dictated by immediate security and strategic needs rather than any deep-seated alliance. This latest praise, too, was triggered by a specific event: Pakistan’s role in capturing a terrorist the US wanted. This is not an aberration but a continuation of a familiar pattern.

Washington’s appreciation for Islamabad has historically been conditional, and once its strategic objectives shift, so does the warmth in relations. It would be naïve to assume that this time will be any different.

However, caution is warranted. The US remains the world’s sole superpower and a major trading partner for Pakistan, one of the few with which we maintain a trade surplus.

And while military and intelligence cooperation is welcome, Pakistan’s broader economic and geopolitical considerations must not be ignored. The global order is increasingly moving towards multipolarity, with China, Russia, and Middle Eastern powers playing larger roles in international diplomacy, and Pakistan must carefully balance its relationships in accordance with its own needs and interest.

This cautious approach is all the more necessary, given Washington’s unpredictable policy shifts. Trump’s foreign policy, in particular, has been erratic, marked by abrupt reversals and transactional deal-making.

Today’s praise could easily turn into tomorrow’s sanctions if Pakistan’s actions do not align with American interests. The challenge for Islamabad, therefore, is to leverage this opening with Washington while maintaining strategic autonomy. We must engage with the US pragmatically, securing economic and defence benefits where possible but without banking too heavily on continued goodwill.

A more stable and mutually beneficial relationship with the US will require Pakistan to demonstrate long-term reliability, not just in counter-terrorism but also in economic and diplomatic cooperation. In turn, the US must recognise that a strong, stable Pakistan serves its own interests as well, particularly in maintaining security in South Asia. While it is premature to see this development as a turning point, it does provide an opportunity to recalibrate the relationship on more balanced terms.

For now, the Trump administration’s gesture should be acknowledged for what it is: a tactical move within a broader strategic framework. Pakistan must tread carefully, securing what gains it can while remaining mindful of historical lessons.

The world is changing, alliances are evolving, and Pakistan must navigate these shifts with foresight and caution.

