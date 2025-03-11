AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Yuan slips against dollar

Reuters Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:00am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped on Monday despite a broadly weaker dollar, dragged lower by worries over an escalating global trade war and fresh signs of economic wobbles.

Analysts say more proactive government policies would lend support to the yuan, noting that Beijing is not showing any unwillingness to use currency weakness as a way of countering the economic impact of higher US tariffs.

The onshore yuan was trading at roughly 7.25 per dollar around noon time, 0.2% weaker than the previous close.

The yuan’s weakness comes even as the dollar index slipped further following five straight sessions of declines amid growing worries that US President Donald Trump’s trade war could hit the US economy.

“We expect USD/CNY to stay largely range-bound over the next three months, with the key swing factor leaning towards the broad USD and fresh tariff news,” Goldman Sachs said in a report.

“The ongoing US trade probe, set to conclude by April 1, may trigger further tariff headlines, adding to FX uncertainty.”

In further signs of growing trade tensions, China on Saturday announced tariffs on over $2.6 billion worth of Canadian agricultural and food products, retaliating against levies Ottawa introduced in October.

