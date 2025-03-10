UK’s Starmer tells Trump he hopes Saudi talks will end pause of US aid, intelligence to Ukraine

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday he hoped talks in Saudi Arabia this week would have a positive outcome and enable Washington to end its pause of U.S. aid and intelligence to Ukraine, his spokesperson said.

Starmer’s spokesperson also said UK officials had been speaking to Ukrainian officials over the weekend ahead of the talks in Saudi Arabia and “they remained committed to a lasting peace”.

“The prime minister said he hoped there would be a positive outcome to the talks that would enable U.S. aid and intelligence sharing to be restarted,” the spokesperson told reporters, adding the two leaders had also discussed an economic deal that they had raised during Starmer’s visit to Washington.

“The prime minister welcomed the detailed conversations that had already happened to move this forward,” the spokesperson said.