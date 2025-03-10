AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Starmer tells Trump he hopes Saudi talks will end pause of US aid, intelligence to Ukraine

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 09:29pm
U.S. President Donald Trump meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday he hoped talks in Saudi Arabia this week would have a positive outcome and enable Washington to end its pause of U.S. aid and intelligence to Ukraine, his spokesperson said.

Starmer’s spokesperson also said UK officials had been speaking to Ukrainian officials over the weekend ahead of the talks in Saudi Arabia and “they remained committed to a lasting peace”.

Donald Trump dodges plea from Britain’s Starmer for Ukraine security guarantee

“The prime minister said he hoped there would be a positive outcome to the talks that would enable U.S. aid and intelligence sharing to be restarted,” the spokesperson told reporters, adding the two leaders had also discussed an economic deal that they had raised during Starmer’s visit to Washington.

“The prime minister welcomed the detailed conversations that had already happened to move this forward,” the spokesperson said.

Keir Starmer

Comments

200 characters

UK’s Starmer tells Trump he hopes Saudi talks will end pause of US aid, intelligence to Ukraine

Status quo: SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 12%

Zardari warns govt’s ‘unilateral’ Indus canal plan ‘causing grave strain on federation’

X users face connectivity issues in Pakistan, other countries: Downdetector

Businesses express mixed reactions over policy rate status quo

KSE-100 settles flat amid late profit-taking

Rupee depreciates to over 280 against US dollar after more than a year

No Pakistani player included in Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

SSGC Rs25bn pipeline upgrade: majority of budget spent on road reconstruction

Canada’s incoming PM Carney faces Trump, tariffs and looming election

Govt eyes insurance sector to diversify lending sources: Aurangzeb

Read more stories