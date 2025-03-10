AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli aid freeze threatens ‘food shortage’ for Gaza: Germany

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2025 04:46pm

BERLIN: The German government said Monday that Israel’s decision to halt aid deliveries and cut off the electricity supply to Gaza could prompt a fresh humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

Referring to the decision to stop aid, foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer told a regular press conference Gaza was “again threatened with a food shortage”.

“We note with great concern the cutting off of electricity and the discussion about stopping the water supply,” she said.

“Such steps are or would be unacceptable and incompatible with (Israel’s) obligations under international law,” Deschauer added.

Israel, Hamas signal readiness for next ceasefire talks as mediators push for progress

She said that Germany “calls on the Israeli government to lift restrictions for all forms of humanitarian aid to Gaza with immediate effect”.

The first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas expired at the beginning of March with no agreement on subsequent stages that would aim to secure a lasting end to the war.

Israel has halted aid deliveries to Gaza amid the deadlock, and on Sunday announced it was cutting off the electricity supply to the territory.

Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Israeli hostages Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Gaza peace deal Gaza electricity

Comments

200 characters

Israeli aid freeze threatens ‘food shortage’ for Gaza: Germany

In joint session, President Zardari urges to put ‘national interest’ supreme

KSE-100 settles flat amid late profit-taking

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

SSGC Rs25bn pipeline upgrade: majority of budget spent on road reconstruction

Govt eyes insurance sector to diversify lending sources: Aurangzeb

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil steady as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge

Zelenskiyy heads to Saudi Arabia ahead of crunch US talks

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Read more stories