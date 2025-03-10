AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
Pope Francis has quiet night, says Vatican

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2025 12:51pm
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis spent a quiet night in the hospital, said the Vatican Monday, a day after the 88-year-old pontiff thanked doctors for his care during the more than three weeks that he has been hospitalised.

The leader of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Catholics has shown slight signs of improvement in recent days, appearing to respond well to his treatment for pneumonia, the Vatican said at the weekend. “The Pope spent a quiet night, he is resting,” the Vatican said in a morning bulletin Monday.

On Sunday, the Argentine pope missed delivering the traditional Angelus prayer in person following mass at St. Peter’s but issued a written one, thanking his doctors and others who help those in need.

“I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and healthcare workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

The pope has not been seen in person since he was admitted on February 14 to Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where he is being cared for in a special papal suite.

Calm night for pope, Vatican says, as condition improves

But the Vatican has issued nearly daily medical bulletins about the state of his health, which has experienced incremental improvements marked by occasional setbacks.

Francis has suffered several respiratory crises, prompting fears that the road to recovery would be long, or might force the elderly pontiff to resign.

But the Vatican said Sunday that the pope’s condition was “stable”, with “slight improvements… in a complex overall picture.”

Another medical bulletin is expected for Monday afternoon.

Though the pope does not have a fever, his doctors want to see more positive results in days ahead before offering a prognosis.

Catholics continue to gather at the Gemelli hospital to pray for Francis or leave flowers, candles and cards.

