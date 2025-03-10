South Korea coach calls up bumper squad for World Cup qualifiers

SEOUL: South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has called up 28 players for home World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Jordan later this month, when the Taeguk warriors will look to lock up a spot at an 11th straight edition of the global showpiece.

South Korea could potentially clinch one of the two automatic tickets to the 2026 finals from Group B with two qualifiers to spare if they can beat Oman in Goyang on March 20 and Jordan in Suwon five days later.

“The ideal scenario is to quickly secure qualification for the World Cup through these two home matches and then play friendly matches against European powerhouses,” Hong told a news conference on Monday.

“Things won’t always go the way we want them to, of course, but we will do our best to achieve that goal. Even if that doesn’t work out, we’ll make sure that the players feel comfortable and are not under too much pressure.”

Regular captain Son Heung-min was named in the bumper squad along with fellow stalwarts Bayern Munich, centre half Kim Min-jae and Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in.

Hong said he had selected a larger squad than usual both to increase competition for places and because six of his players will be suspended if they pick up a yellow card against Oman.

The coach has also recalled winger Yang Hyun-jun for the first time since the Asian Cup early last year on the back of his fine form off the bench for Scottish Premier League leaders Celtic.

“He has not been playing big minutes … but he has been making a huge impact in a small amount of time,” Hong told reporters.

South Korea lead Group B with 14 points, three ahead of Iraq with Jordan third on nine points and Oman a further three points back in fourth place.

The top two from each group progress directly to the finals in North America with the third and fourth-placed teams going into a fourth round of Asian qualifying.