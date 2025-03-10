AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 45.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.98%)
FFL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
HUBC 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
MLCF 57.34 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
OGDC 215.87 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.56%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
POWER 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 182.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-2.03%)
PRL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.46%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
SEARL 96.39 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.51%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.92%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
TRG 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,080 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 36,700 Decreased By -545.1 (-1.46%)
KSE100 114,563 Increased By 164.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,423 Decreased By -35 (-0.1%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 12:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: At least four people were injured in the central Indian town of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar on Sunday in clashes that erupted when revellers celebrating India’s Champions Trophy win lit firecrackers outside a mosque, officials said.

India won the Champions Trophy title on Sunday evening after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai, claiming its second successive global title.

The clashes in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, earlier known as Mhow, involved stone pelting from both sides, officials said, and several cars, shops, and bikes were also vandalised and torched.

The town is located about 200 km (124 miles) from Madhya Pradesh state’s capital Bhopal.

“Some processions were being taken out in which some people lit firecrackers outside the masjid (mosque), after which there was a disagreement between both sides,” senior police officer Hitika Vasal told reporters.

Police used tear gas shells to quell the violence, local media reported.

Video footage showed deserted lanes with police personnel in riot gear, as some cars with shattered windows and others blackened as a result of being torched stood by the side.

The footage also showed glass shards on the road and shops that had been vandalised.

“The situation is currently under control,” another senior police officer, Nimish Agarwal, told reporters, adding that police patrols had been started in sensitive areas.

Hindu-majority India houses the world’s third-largest Muslim population and clashes during celebrations of cricketing victories are not uncommon.

India beat New Zealand to clinch third Champions Trophy title

Police in the western state of Maharashtra had to similarly use force to control crowds celebrating India’s win over arch-rival Pakistan in the same tournament last month, local media had reported.

Activists, opposition groups, and some governments have accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government of discriminating against Muslims, and failing to act against those targeting them.

Modi and his government have denied the allegations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Dr. Ambedkar Nagar cricket win celebrations India clashes Muslim population firecrackers outside a mosque

Comments

200 characters

India clashes injure four in cricket win celebrations

PQA land sale: PM Shehbaz constitutes inquiry body

Stocks gain momentum, KSE-100 surges over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil prices decline as investors continue to fret over tariff impact

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Read more stories