AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.15%)
FFL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
HUBC 130.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.18%)
OGDC 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-3.73%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.08%)
PRL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.23%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
SEARL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.25%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.41%)
SYM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TRG 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,080 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 36,700 Decreased By -545.1 (-1.46%)
KSE100 114,555 Increased By 156.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,416 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.12%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea prosecutors to pursue Yoon’s conviction despite jail release

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 10:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors will pursue President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conviction for insurrection despite a court decision ordering the release of the impeached leader from prison, the head of the prosecutors’ office said on Monday.

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung said he respected the weekend court ruling but did not agree with its assessment that the indictment filing was past the legally allowed expiry time, which the court said made Yoon’s detention while on trial illegal.

“I’ve directed that the prosecution makes arguments on various disputes during trial, and we’ll do everything we can to pursue this indictment,” he told reporters when asked whether the court ruling meant it was likely to drop the case.

Yoon has been on criminal trial since February 20 over allegations he led an insurrection by declaring martial law on December 3.

He lifted the martial law decree after about six hours.

His lawyers had filed a motion to cancel his detention and said Friday’s ruling showed the case against Yoon was politically motivated and had no legal justification.

The embattled leader walked out of a detention centre on Saturday, about a week short of two months after being arrested.

He was impeached by parliament and remains suspended from power.

The Constitutional Court is expected to decide in coming days whether to overturn the impeachment and reinstate him or remove him from office permanently.

If Yoon is removed, a new presidential election will be held within 60 days.

Yoon said his martial law declaration was needed to root out “anti-state” elements; parliament rejected it within hours.

South Korea investigators ask prosecutors to indict Yoon for insurrection, abuse of power

The decision by the Seoul Central District Court on Friday to cancel Yoon’s arrest warrant rather than allowing the automatic extension of his detention during his trial drew mixed reactions from the public and political parties.

The prosecution decided not to appeal the ruling based on a conservative reading of Constitutional Court decisions in previous cases rejecting prosecutors’ appeals, Shim said.

Yoon was met by enthusiastic crowds of supporters as he walked out of the detention centre and as he returned to his official residence, where he was arrested on January 15, becoming the first sitting president to be detained and indicted.

President Yoon Suk yeol South Korean prosecutors

Comments

200 characters

South Korea prosecutors to pursue Yoon’s conviction despite jail release

PQA land sale: PM Shehbaz constitutes inquiry body

Stocks gain momentum, KSE-100 surges over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil prices decline as investors continue to fret over tariff impact

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Read more stories