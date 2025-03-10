AIRLINK 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.74%)
World

Trump says US talking to four different groups on sale of TikTok

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 08:03am

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration was in touch with four different groups about the sale of Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, and that all options were good.

TikTok’s fate has been up in the air since a law requiring its owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on January 19. Trump, after taking office on January 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.

Asked if there was going to soon be a deal on TikTok, Trump told reporters aboard the Air Force One, “it could.”

“We’re dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it … all four are good,” he added.

Trump says there is ‘great interest’ in TikTok

TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

The turmoil at TikTok has attracted several potential buyers, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, who have expressed interest in the fast-growing business analysts estimate could be worth as much as $50 billion.

