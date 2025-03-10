AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
Oil steady as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge

Published March 10, 2025

LONDON: Oil prices held steady on Monday as concern over the impact of U.S. tariff uncertainty and rising output from OPEC+ producers pressured prices while potential sanctions on Iranian oil exports provided some support.

Brent crude rose by 10 cents to $70.46 a barrel by 1057 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.14, also up 10 cents.

Last week marked WTI’s seventh consecutive weekly loss, the longest losing streak since November 2023, while Brent fell for a third consecutive week.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies have roiled markets across the world, imposing and then delaying tariffs on its biggest oil suppliers Canada and Mexico while also raising duties on Chinese goods. China and Canada have responded with tariffs of their own.

Investors view uncertainty over U.S. tariffs as negative, but possible sanctions against Iran and Russia could provide support in the short term, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

“Looking at the bigger picture, lingering uncertainties will likely make any oil rally brief.”

Oil holds at two-month low on rising supply concerns

Oil rebounded from six-month lows on Friday after Trump said the U.S. would increase sanctions on Russia if it fails to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

The U.S. is also studying ways to ease sanctions on Russia’s energy sector if Russia agrees to end its war with Ukraine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday said that OPEC+ could reverse the decision in the event of market imbalance.

Also on the supply front, Trump is seeking to choke off Iranian oil exports as part of efforts to pressure the country to rein in its nuclear programme. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that his country will not be bullied into negotiations.

Later this week investors will assess monthly reports from the International Energy Agency and OPEC for demand and supply forecasts.

