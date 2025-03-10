AIRLINK 176.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
BOP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 46.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.05%)
HUBC 131.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 58.09 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.58%)
OGDC 218.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.84 (-2.61%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.87%)
PRL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TRG 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 37,061 Decreased By -184.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 114,782 Increased By 383.4 (0.34%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices decline as investors continue to fret over tariff impact

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 07:57am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday as concern about the impact of U.S. import tariffs on global economic growth and fuel demand, as well as rising output from OPEC+ producers, cooled investor appetite for riskier assets.

Brent crude fell 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.11 a barrel by 0037 GMT after settling up 90 cents on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.76 a barrel, down 28 cents, or 0.4%, after closing 68 cents higher in the previous trading session.

WTI declined for a seventh successive week, the longest losing streak since November 2023, while Brent was down for a third consecutive week after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed then delayed tariffs on its key oil suppliers Canada and Mexico while raising taxes on Chinese goods.

China retaliated against the U.S. and Canada with tariffs on agricultural products.

“Crude oil was weighed down last week by U.S. tariff uncertainty, U.S. growth concerns, the potential lifting of U.S. sanctions on Russia, and OPEC+ opting to increase output,” IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a client note.

“Nonetheless, with much of the bad news likely factored in, we expect weekly support around $65/$62 to hold firm before a recovery back to $72.00,” he said in reference to the WTI price.

Oil prices clawed back some loss on Friday after Trump said the U.S. would increase sanctions on Russia if the latter fails to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The U.S. is also studying ways to ease sanctions on Russia’s energy sector if Russia agrees to end its war with Ukraine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, said it will proceed with oil output hikes from April.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday said OPEC+ could reverse the decision in the event of market imbalance.

Oil holds at two-month low on rising supply concerns

Last week, Trump said he wanted to negotiate a deal with OPEC member Iran to prevent the latter seeking nuclear weapons - though Iran has said it is not seeking such weapons.

Trump is pursuing a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran under which the U.S. on Saturday rescinded a waiver that allowed Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, a State Department spokesperson said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said his country will not be bullied into negotiations.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices decline as investors continue to fret over tariff impact

PSX opens on muted note as KSE-100 remains flat

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories