AIRLINK 176.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
BOP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 46.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.05%)
HUBC 131.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 58.09 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.58%)
OGDC 218.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.84 (-2.61%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.87%)
PRL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TRG 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 37,061 Decreased By -184.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 114,782 Increased By 383.4 (0.34%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Cement demand drag

BR Research Published 10 Mar, 2025 07:06am

Yet again, the power of prices (a few other factors) has enabled cement companies to turn over impressive profits despite being forsaken by local construction demand. In 1HFY25, combined revenues went up 4 percent, while earnings (post-tax) grew 31 percent for 16 cement companies at a time when domestic dispatches had fallen 10 percent. This culminated in an overall volume decline of 4 percent, as exports remained fairly robust (up 32%). This demand streak continues well into the fiscal year as the latest statistics indicate, that cement domestic demand in 8M fell 6 percent.

Meanwhile, cement found more receptive markets abroad with export share growing to 19 percent in 8MFY25. This has kept capacity utilization falling below 50 percent, now dwelling at 53 percent for the industry. Capacities have been steadily growing since FY20 and after reaching a utilization peak in FY21, overall offtake has not kept up with rising capacity, slipping past a comfortable level of 60 percent two years ago. It has been downhill for a while, and demand has been particularly dull during the current year as the economy tumbles its way out of a fresh crisis.

Despite successive cuts in policy rates and improvements in major economic indicators, persistently high cost of construction, suppressed disposable incomes and reduced government spending have led to a slower recovery in demand. For construction materials manufacturers, fresh real estate projects have been hard to come by and many projects have hit snags due to construction costs. Even as inflation eases, construction demand might take longer to tread on a recovery path as other factors such as the expanding burden of taxes have wreaked havoc on consumption. The cement industry is suffering from a lot of idle capacity waiting to be absorbed, and though exports are coming to the rescue, they are by means at their historic peak either.

Real estate builders and developers are sending proposals to the federal government to build “low-cost affordable” housing and lift the construction sector by introducing mortgage financing schemes supported by government subsidies. If the Shahbaz-led government takes the bait, the industry might see a resurgence of demand which will boost demand for construction materials too, even if temperorily so.

Cement cement industry cement sales cement manufacturer cement makers cement export construction costs low cost affordable

Comments

200 characters

Cement demand drag

PSX opens on muted note as KSE-100 remains flat

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories