AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 10, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-10

Maintaining gradual downturn

Recorder Review Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

KARACHI: Rupee maintained its gradual downturn for another week as it lost Re0.30 or 0.11% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.97, against 279.67 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 1.5% on a year-on-year basis in February 2025, a reading below that of January 2025 when it stood at 2.4%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Pakistan’s trade deficit significantly increased by over 33% to $2.3 billion in February 2025, as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The country’s trade balance, the gap between exports and imports, was recorded at a deficit of $1.72 billion in February 2024. The country is “likely to pass” the ongoing first review of its $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bloomberg reported citing officials and diplomats familiar with the matter. The report said that the country had made enough progress to raise revenue.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $27 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.25 billion as of February 28. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.87 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.62 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 12 paise for buying and 17 paise for selling against USD, closing at 279.25 and 281.47, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 11.65 rupees for buying and 11.69 rupees for selling, closing at 301.60 and 304.66, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 6 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling, closing at 76.11 and 76.70, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 5 paise for buying and 15 paisa for selling, closing at 74.40 and 75.00, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.97

Offer Close Rs. 280.17

Bid Open Rs. 279.67

Offer Open Rs. 279.87

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 279.25

Offer Close Rs. 281.47

Bid Open Rs. 279.13

Offer Open Rs. 281.30

=========================================

