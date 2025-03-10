AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-10

Zelenskyy makes light of White House no-suit drama

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

KYIV, (Ukraine): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an ironic quip on Sunday about his choice not to wear a suit to the White House, where he faced a dressing-down from Donald Trump.

In a video released by the presidency, Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian, thanked the audience at the end of his speech at an awards ceremony, adding: “Sorry I’m not in a suit”, to smiles and applause.

The president was dressed in a black outfit with Ukraine’s trident symbol similar to what he wore during his acrimonious exchange with the US president last month.

Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Zelenskyy has swapped suits for casual military-style gear such as T-shirts and fleeces in khaki or black.

This makes him stand out at any gathering of leaders and emphasises that his country is fighting a war. His team has followed his example.

But at the Oval Office meeting, a reporter for a right-wing broadcaster, Brian Glenn, mockingly asked Zelenskyy why he was not wearing a suit.

“I will wear (a suit) after this war finishes,” Zelenskyy answered wearily in an exchange widely shared online.

Media outlet Axios reported, citing sources, that Trump was irritated Zelenskyy did not wear a suit at the meeting after US advisers told him it would be more “respectful” to wear a suit.

Trump remarked sarcastically when Zelenskyy appeared that “he is all dressed up today”, before virulently laying into the Ukrainian leader.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov gave a lengthy commentary on the Oval Office talks to state television on Sunday, expressing horror at the exchange.

“Being a diplomat by profession, I could not believe my eyes, nor my ears,” he said, claiming that rulers have not resorted to such brutal tactics since “ancient times”.

“It used to happen in ancient times, that they would chop off the head of a state who went somewhere on a visit or put him in prison. But I think that even by the mediaeval era, that did not happen,” he said.

US White House Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskyy makes light of White House no-suit drama

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

CENTCOM too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Dar meets FMs of Azerbaijan, Indonesia

Read more stories