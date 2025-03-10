MoU inked to promote financial cooperation

PESHAWAR: The State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC), Dera Ismail Khan, and Gomal University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance financial cooperation.

The agreement was signed by Chief Manager SBP BSC, Roman Ali, and Gomal University’s Registrar, Zahid Shah Marwat.

Under this collaboration, SBP BSC will assist the university in introducing courses on Islamic banking, leading to the launch of a Diploma in Islamic Banking and the initiation of a Bachelor’s degree program in the field.

This partnership marks a significant step towards promoting financial literacy and the advancement of Islamic banking education.

