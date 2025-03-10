AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Immediate probe sought: Minister takes notice of overseas Pakistanis’ blocked passports

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Expressing reservations over alleged blocking of overseas Pakistanis’ passports, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday wrote a letter to the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, seeking an immediate investigation into the matter.

The issue was raised by the Pakistan Business Forum France, urging the government to take action, which prompted the minister to take notice of the issue faced by the expatriate Pakistanis.

Hussain, in his letter, emphasised the need for of addressing the matter without any further delay to ensure that expatriates do not face unnecessary difficulties with regard to passports or any other issue while travelling to Pakistan.

He stated that mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated and announced the establishment of facilitation desks at airports to assist them.

A letter from forum leaders, including Ibrahim Dar, Zahoor Iqbal, and Aslam Chaudhry, alleged that thousands of expatriates have had their passports blocked, with airport staff reportedly demanding bribes of up to Rs 500,000.

Authorities have promised swift action to investigate and resolve the issue.

Last month, while speaking at Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Convention, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to reinstate the Green Channel initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

